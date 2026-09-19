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Singapore Airlines Named World’s Best Airline for 2026 by Skytrax
Singapore Airlines has been named the world’s best airline for 2026 by Skytrax, reclaiming the top spot from Qatar Airways.
The airline received the award Friday at the Skytrax World Airline Awards in London. It marks the sixth time Singapore Airlines has won the organization’s top honor. Skytrax’s official 2026 results also place Singapore Airlines at No. 1 in its list of the world’s top 100 airlines.
Qatar Airways, which won the top award last year, moved to second place. Cathay Pacific Airways was third, followed by All Nippon Airways, Turkish Airlines and Emirates.
The Skytrax awards are based on a global customer satisfaction survey. The organization evaluates airlines across categories that include cabin service, cleanliness, airport services, onboard entertainment and different classes of travel.
Singapore Airlines also picked up several other 2026 honors, including World’s Best Economy Class Airline and World’s Best Economy Class Onboard Catering. Its first-class seat was also named the world’s best in that category.
The airline industry is facing a challenging environment, with high fuel costs, aircraft delivery delays, geopolitical conflicts and changing international travel patterns affecting carriers around the world.
Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said passenger experiences continue to improve as airlines compete for customers, even amid the industry’s current challenges.
Other major 2026 awards included Air France for World’s Best First Class Airline, EVA Air for World’s Best Premium Economy Class Airline and STARLUX Airlines for World’s Cleanest Airline.
In North America, Air Canada was named the region’s top airline, followed by Delta Air Lines, Porter Airlines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
For travelers in the Coachella Valley, the rankings offer another reference point when comparing international airlines, particularly for long-haul travel. Singapore Airlines serves more than 110 destinations through its combined Singapore Airlines and Scoot network.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: CNN Newsource
September 19, 2026
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