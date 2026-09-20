Arizona Governor Visits Grand Canyon as Flood Recovery Continues

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visited the Grand Canyon’s South Rim Saturday, nearly three weeks after deadly flash flooding devastated parts of the park.

The Aug. 29 flooding killed three hikers, forced more than 80 people to be rescued and damaged critical infrastructure, including the Transcanyon Waterline that supplies the South Rim.

“Come to the Grand Canyon. It is open,” Hobbs said after touring the South Rim and meeting with teams overseeing the recovery.

While the park remains open, overnight lodging inside the park remains unavailable.

The flooding followed a burst of rain that dropped about two-thirds of an inch in 15 minutes. Bright Angel Creek rose more than five feet in about 10 minutes, sending water, boulders and debris through the canyon.

The final missing hiker, Timothy Allen Smith, was recovered near Crystal Rapids this week, roughly 10 river miles downstream from the Bright Angel area where his group was first reported missing. The National Park Service confirmed his remains were identified as Smith.

“It is very tragic that lives were lost, and my heart is with the families and loved ones of the people who died,” Hobbs said. “Water infrastructure has been an issue here at the canyon for a while and obviously was severely exacerbated by the recent flooding.”

According to park representatives, about 40% of the 12.5-mile Transcanyon Waterline was damaged, affecting approximately five miles of the system.

The waterline provides drinking water and fire protection for Grand Canyon Village, park operations and visitors. A $208 million project to rehabilitate the aging system was already underway before the flood, and the National Park Service says the newer infrastructure on the south side of the canyon escaped significant damage.

The park is working to install a temporary water intake at Bright Angel Creek. The intake is designed to pump about 500 gallons per minute, the same capacity available before the flood. Once pumping resumes, officials estimate it will take about 45 days to fully refill the park’s storage tanks.

Hobbs also met with National Park Service leaders, representatives from surrounding counties and the U.S. Department of the Interior. According to the governor’s office, discussions included the economic impact of the flooding and the work needed to restore overnight operations safely.

Hobbs said the state will also help facilitate federal disaster-recovery loans for affected small businesses.

“The state is going to be doing everything we can on the permitting side to expedite, so that this can open as quickly and safely as possible,” Hobbs said.

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