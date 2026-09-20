CNN, MS NOW and Politico Reporters Denied White House Access After Trump Ban

Reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were denied access to the White House Saturday, one day after President Donald Trump announced that he was barring the three news organizations from the White House.

CNN reporter Betsy Klein, MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner and Politico reporter Cheyenne Haslett were among those who reported being turned away or having their press credentials deactivated or confiscated.

Trump announced the ban Friday, saying the outlets had engaged in what he called “fake news” reporting. He did not identify a specific story or report that prompted the decision.

“I don’t want him in my office. I don’t want him here,” Trump said when asked about the restrictions.

Trump also said his criticism was based on what he described as a pattern of coverage over several years.

The move has drawn criticism from members of both parties and from journalism organizations. The White House Correspondents’ Association called for the three outlets’ access to be restored.

WHCA President Jacqui Heinrich said a standard used to exclude one news organization because of its coverage could potentially be applied to other outlets in the future.

The First Amendment protects freedom of the press, and previous court cases have addressed restrictions on access to White House press facilities. In the 1977 case Sherrill v. Knight, a federal appeals court ruled that once the White House establishes press facilities for credentialed journalists, access cannot be denied based on the content of a journalist’s coverage without meeting constitutional requirements.

The affected organizations have indicated they may pursue legal action. CNN said it would continue reporting on the administration, while Politico and MS NOW also said they would defend their First Amendment rights.

The White House has expanded access in recent months to additional media organizations, including outlets that have generally been described as conservative-leaning.

The latest dispute is part of a broader series of clashes between the Trump administration and news organizations over White House access and coverage.

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