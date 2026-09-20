Philadelphia’s ‘Popcorn for the People’ Creates Careers for Neurodivergent Adults

In Philadelphia, a gourmet popcorn business is doing more than making snacks. Popcorn for the People is creating career opportunities for adults with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The organization was established in 2014 as a social enterprise focused on employment opportunities for people who can face barriers to finding meaningful work. The company now has production facilities in Philadelphia and Piscataway, New Jersey. Popcorn for the People

Production Manager Leslie Graham says employees are trained to take part in different stages of the process, from making the popcorn to packaging orders and preparing them for shipment.

“We hire adults here who are neurodivergent,” Graham said. “Then we bring them in, we train them and we produce that popcorn.”

The company makes several flavors, including butter, dark-chocolate espresso, kettle, Chicago baked cheddar and caramel.

Once the popcorn is prepared and flavored, employees help package it and fulfill online orders.

Executive Director Theresa Santana said Popcorn for the People was founded to address unemployment among people with autism and other developmental disabilities. The organization has also developed opportunities for employees to advance within the company.

“We implemented different layers where people can get promoted and feel good about their job,” Santana said.

The company has partnerships with organizations including the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation and Wawa. A production facility at 9th and South streets in Philadelphia opened in 2024 through a partnership involving Popcorn for the People, the Eagles Autism Foundation, Wawa and Nouryon. Philadelphia Eagles

Popcorn for the People says its current model includes mixed-neurodiverse teams, career advancement opportunities and fair wages, with profits reinvested into creating more jobs and expanding training. Popcorn for the People

For the employees, the work is about more than popcorn.

“I love it here,” one employee said. “It’s hard to describe because you have to be in it and feel it—because once you feel it, it stays with you forever.”

Santana encourages customers to support the organization by trying its gourmet popcorn.

“Get yourself some popcorn,” she said.

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