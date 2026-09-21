CA, US & World
California Bill Would Create Label for Foods Classified as Not Ultra-Processed
A new California bill could change what shoppers see on grocery store shelves and give consumers another way to identify certain food products.
Assembly Bill 2244 would establish a state standard for a voluntary certification seal identifying food products that meet criteria for being classified as not ultra-processed.
Supporters of the measure say the goal is to make it easier for shoppers to identify qualifying products without having to spend as much time studying ingredient lists.
For Palm Desert resident Jessica Pauley, understanding what is inside the food she buys is important because of food sensitivities.
"I literally have to read the ingredients of everything just to make sure it's going to work for me and for others," Pauley said.
Under the proposed program, food companies could have qualifying products certified and display a standardized seal on their packaging.
Supporters compare the concept to the USDA organic label, saying a recognizable certification could allow shoppers to identify products that meet a specific standard.
The bill would also establish requirements for how participating products are identified in certain grocery stores. Large grocery stores carrying more than 25 certified products would be required to make at least three of those products clearly identifiable.
Supporters say the certification would not prevent consumers from buying other foods. Instead, they argue, it would provide additional information for shoppers who want to consider the level of processing used in a product.
"It's hard to read a label and to know for sure, is this ultra-processed or not?" one supporter said. "So this would be a government-backed certification designating this is classified as not ultra-processed."
The proposal comes as California has already enacted other legislation addressing ultra-processed foods. A separate law, AB 1264, prohibits California public schools from serving certain foods considered concerning ultra-processed foods beginning in 2026.
According to the report, AB 2244 is currently awaiting action from Gov. Gavin Newsom, with a Sept. 30 deadline to sign or veto the measure.
If signed, the legislation would establish the framework for the certification program and give food companies the option to participate.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 21, 2026
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