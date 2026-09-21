Trump Faces Busy Week as White House Media Ban Draws Lawsuit

President Donald Trump is beginning a busy week of high-profile meetings, including a planned meeting with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and appearances at the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump is also expected to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House later this week as the administration faces ongoing issues involving Iran, Ukraine and artificial intelligence competition.

At the same time, three major news organizations are taking legal action over the administration’s decision to bar their journalists from White House grounds.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block the ban, arguing that it violates First Amendment protections for freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

The organizations say the restrictions threaten the public’s access to independent journalism. Trump has defended the decision and criticized coverage by the outlets, saying he does not want them in his office.

The White House has characterized the media outlets as a national security concern, while the organizations dispute that rationale.

Trump is also announcing a change to his proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery in Washington. He says the structure will also serve as a military complex capable of housing and storing drones, with snipers positioned on the roof and plaza areas and ammunition stored inside.

Trump said the military requested the change. The Defense Department has not provided additional details beyond Trump’s announcement.

The proposed arch has already faced legal challenges and objections related to its location near Arlington National Cemetery and other Washington landmarks.

The developments come as a new NBC News poll shows 41% of registered voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 55% say his policies have hurt the economy.

Trump’s schedule this week also includes the United Nations General Assembly, where the wars involving Iran and Ukraine are expected to be among the issues discussed.

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