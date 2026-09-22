FAA Begins Rolling Out AI Tool to Help Manage Air Traffic

The Federal Aviation Administration is beginning to introduce artificial intelligence into the nation's air traffic control system as part of a broader effort to modernize how flights are managed.

The new system, called SMART, is designed to bring information from multiple sources together and provide aviation specialists with recommendations about potential traffic and weather problems.

SMART stands for Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories. The Transportation Department says the platform combines 200 data streams, including weather patterns, flight paths, traffic flow and controller staffing information.

The technology is intended to help controllers anticipate problems before they develop, including congestion, weather disruptions and situations involving multiple flights arriving at the same time.

Rather than replacing air traffic controllers, the system is designed to provide them with additional information to help make decisions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized that distinction during the rollout.

"It's a prompt for a human being that looks at the recommendation from the SMART system and they make a decision," Duffy said. "A human makes the decision."

One example involves adjusting the speed of aircraft to better space out arrivals. A controller could potentially have one aircraft speed up slightly while another slows down, helping manage traffic flow and avoid unnecessary delays or go-arounds.

The initial rollout is focused on the Washington, D.C., area, with the system being introduced at the region's three major airports. The FAA plans a gradual implementation rather than switching the system on nationwide at once.

The rollout comes as the nation's existing air traffic infrastructure continues to undergo modernization. Recent FAA projects have included new surface surveillance technology, radar and communications upgrades at airports and air traffic facilities around the country.

The Transportation Department says SMART is intended to help reduce delays and cancellations by giving aviation specialists a clearer picture of future airspace conditions and allowing them to make adjustments before congestion develops.

The system is expected to be phased in gradually, with broader implementation planned as the FAA evaluates the technology.

Tom Costello reports for NBC News.

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