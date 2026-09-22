CA, US & World
FAA Rolls Out New AI Tool to Help Manage Air Traffic
The Federal Aviation Administration is beginning a phased rollout of a new artificial intelligence tool designed to help air traffic controllers manage the nation's increasingly busy skies.
The rollout comes as a major breakdown in the Northeast airspace highlighted the vulnerabilities of the current air traffic control system.
The new AI tool, called SMART, is designed to give controllers more real-time information about weather, flight paths, schedules and diversions.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the technology is intended to improve efficiency while giving travelers a better experience.
"We're the ones that helped the world set up air traffic control, and we are again leading the world in new technology to bring more efficiency and a better experience to the American people," Duffy said.
Importantly, transportation officials stress that SMART is not designed to replace human air traffic controllers.
Instead, the system will provide recommendations and additional information to help controllers manage situations such as weather-related ground stops or multiple aircraft arriving at the same time.
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford explained how the system could help controllers make small adjustments to flight speeds.
"We can actually speed up one of these flights five knots and get it a minute ahead of the other one. We could slow one down five knots and put it behind the other airplane," Bedford said.
The technology will initially be phased in at the three major airports serving the nation's capital.
The FAA says the rollout will be gradual, with the system expected to be fully in place by spring break.
Duffy also addressed concerns about the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence and whether AI could eventually take control of the nation's air traffic system.
"It's a prompt for a human being that looks at the recommendation from the SMART system, and they make a decision. A human makes the decision," Duffy said.
When asked whether AI could take over the system, Duffy said humans will remain responsible for operating the nation's air traffic control system.
"Humans run this system," Duffy said.
The FAA's rollout comes as the agency works to modernize the nation's air traffic control infrastructure while continuing to rely on human controllers to make operational decisions.
Tom Costello reports for NBC News.
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September 22, 2026
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