Hayden Panettiere Death: Fentanyl, Other Drugs Contributed, Authorities Say

New details are emerging about the death of actress Hayden Panettiere, with authorities saying multiple drugs, including fentanyl, contributed to her death.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the actress’s death.

Panettiere, known for her roles in the television series “Heroes” and “Nashville,” was found dead last month at an apartment complex in Greenville County, South Carolina, where she had been staying.

Police who responded to the scene said there were no signs of foul play.

Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was at the apartment complex at the time of her death, according to authorities. Police said Hickerson showed them what they described as “a bag of medication” Panettiere had been taking.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding her death and the role of the drugs identified in the case.

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