CA, US & World
Trump Calls for Unity Against Iran During U.N. General Assembly Speech
President Donald Trump used his address to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday to call on countries to unite against Iran while also highlighting diplomatic efforts involving Ukraine, Denmark and Greenland.
Trump told world leaders he faces a decision over the seven-month conflict with Iran, saying he could pursue a deal to end the war or take further military action.
"I have a decision to make," Trump said, describing the choice as reaching a deal with Iran or taking more aggressive action.
The Iranian delegation walked out during Trump's address.
Trump also called on other countries to economically isolate Iran, arguing that a united international effort could put pressure on the country and eventually bring down oil prices.
The conflict has disrupted energy markets, with oil tankers facing difficulties moving through the Strait of Hormuz. The resulting uncertainty has contributed to higher gasoline and diesel prices. CNN reported Tuesday that the national average gasoline price had reached $4.48 per gallon, compared with $4.10 a month earlier.
Trump said he was not considering the upcoming U.S. midterm elections when making decisions about Iran.
"I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran," Trump said.
After his U.N. address, Trump held a series of meetings with foreign leaders, including British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trump and Zelenskyy discussed the war in Ukraine, which Trump has said he wants to end.
"I think we both want to see the war ended, to be honest with you," Trump said. "It's time."
Trump also addressed his administration's decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House. The three organizations have filed a lawsuit challenging the restrictions, arguing that the ban violates their First Amendment and due process rights. A federal court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Trump encountered CNN reporters at the United Nations, where the White House restriction does not apply because press credentials are handled separately by the United Nations. Trump told CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, "You shouldn't be here," during an exchange Tuesday.
Trump also participated in the signing of a new security agreement involving the United States, Denmark and Greenland. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and occupies a strategically important position in the Arctic.
The agreement is intended to expand U.S. military involvement and security cooperation in Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also participated in the signing.
The developments came as Trump used his U.N. appearance to address several of the major foreign-policy issues facing his administration, including Iran, Ukraine and Arctic security.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 22, 2026
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