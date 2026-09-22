Trump Heads to U.N. as Iran War and White House Media Ban Take Center Stage

President Donald Trump is set to address the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday as the war with Iran approaches its seven-month mark, with the conflict expected to be a central focus of his remarks.

Trump has said Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon and has indicated he is open to meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian while both are in New York.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Iran's nuclear program will be among the issues Trump addresses. KERA News

The war has also become an economic issue in the United States, with energy prices remaining elevated. Some Republicans have begun speaking publicly about the cost of the conflict.

Michigan Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers released a campaign ad calling for an end to the war.

"We have to bring prices down. The war with Iran needs to end and end quickly," Rogers said in the ad.

The administration is also facing a legal challenge from three news organizations.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico are suing the Trump administration after being excluded from the White House. The organizations are asking a federal judge to restore their access, arguing that the ban violates constitutional protections. A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. CNN Transcripts

Trump has defended the decision, saying the outlets have an obligation to be fair.

The White House ban has also affected the television news pool, a longstanding arrangement in which major television networks share responsibility for providing coverage of the president's activities.

CNN had been scheduled to serve as the television pool representative Monday but was removed from that assignment. Other networks have said the pool cannot operate as usual without CNN's participation. CNN Transcripts

The dispute comes as Trump begins a week of high-profile diplomacy in New York. In addition to his U.N. address, he is expected to meet with leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Trump is also scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week. BostonGlobe.com

For now, the war with Iran, its economic effects and the administration's dispute with news organizations are among the issues surrounding Trump's appearance before the United Nations.

Gabe Gutierrez reports for NBC News.

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