Trump Warns He Could Escalate Iran War During U.N. Speech

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday as the war with Iran continues to affect U.S. foreign policy, energy markets and international diplomacy.

During his speech, Trump said he faces a decision over whether to pursue an agreement that would allow Iran to rebuild or escalate the U.S. military campaign.

"I have a big decision to make," Trump said. "Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before ...? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly?"

Trump has previously said the U.S. military campaign against Iran was intended in part to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Reuters reported that Trump used his U.N. address to defend the conflict while also signaling an interest in negotiations.

Trump also said he expects a peace agreement with Iran after the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections, according to Reuters. He rejected the idea that the elections would determine his approach to the conflict, saying he is not personally running in the election.

The war has become an issue in the congressional elections. Recent Reuters/Ipsos polling found that 31% of Americans surveyed supported U.S. military action against Iran in an August poll, while 83% said they expected the conflict to continue for an extended period. The survey included 1,215 U.S. adults nationwide and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Following his U.N. address, Trump was scheduled to meet with several foreign leaders, including the prime ministers of Britain and Japan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Reuters reported that Trump had at least 11 meetings or group engagements scheduled during the day.

Trump's comments come as the conflict continues to affect fuel prices and the broader global economy, while diplomatic efforts involving Iran remain active.

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