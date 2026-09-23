Attorney Discusses Why Medical Abuse Can Go Unreported for Years

Warning signs of abuse by medical professionals can sometimes go unrecognized or unreported for years, raising questions about how hospitals and health care systems protect patients.

Attorney Jamie Powers discussed the issue and why victims and survivors may be hesitant to come forward.

Powers said fear can play a major role, along with a lack of trust in the institutions where the alleged misconduct occurred.

She said victims may question what will happen if they speak up, particularly when they believe an institution failed to protect them.

Powers also said staff members may notice concerning behavior but can face challenges when reporting what they observe.

She described the issue as one involving institutional systems and procedures, rather than isolated incidents, and said stronger safeguards can help make it easier for victims and staff to report concerns.

The conversation also highlighted the importance of survivors sharing their experiences. Powers said speaking out can help reduce the fear surrounding these cases and encourage others to come forward.