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Can a Glass of Wine Bring People Together — or Create New Risks?
From Chardonnay to Cabernet, wine is flowing at Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula Valley, where visitors gather not only to enjoy a glass of wine, but also to spend time together.
For vineyard manager Greg Pennyroyal, that sense of community is an important part of wine culture.
“This is what’s cool about the wine culture is we don’t compete,” Pennyroyal said. “Why don’t we show up at the wineries? That’s what we’re doing here.”
Pennyroyal points to research suggesting that social interaction can play an important role in overall well-being. He says wineries provide a place where people can gather, talk and build relationships.
“The number one factor that arises above all other factors for longevity and continuance of health is the number of social interactions you have, the number of friends and the depth of those social interactions,” he said. “That’s what this is about.”
For many visitors, wine is simply part of the experience of spending time with friends.
“We’re moms, and it’s just like the best way for us to let loose and have a good time,” one customer said.
Another described the experience as a fun way to spend time with friends.
But addiction specialists say there can be a fine line between enjoying alcohol socially and relying on it to feel comfortable or manage difficult emotions.
Melissa Hawkins of the Betty Ford Center says people naturally feel better when they are laughing, connecting with others and sharing common interests. However, she cautions that using alcohol as a way to become more social can potentially lead to unhealthy drinking patterns.
Hawkins encourages people to pay attention to why they are drinking and whether alcohol is becoming a tool for managing other issues.
“You certainly want to be aware of the fact that, am I using the wine or alcohol as a way to kind of manage a bigger anxiety issue?” Hawkins said.
She says being mindful of drinking habits can help people avoid crossing into problematic use or dependency.
At Wilson Creek Winery, Pennyroyal says the focus remains on enjoying wine responsibly while spending time with friends and family.
“It’s a community. Wine brings people together,” he said.
For many visitors, that means raising a glass to good wine, good company and shared experiences — while keeping responsible drinking in mind.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2026
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