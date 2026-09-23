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Cancer Rates Rising Among Younger Adults as Doctors Search for Answers
Cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults, and doctors say they are still working to understand why.
At Yale New Haven Health, oncologists are researching the reasons behind rising rates of several cancers among people under 50.
Dr. Thejal Srikumar, an oncologist at Yale, says some established risk factors include alcohol consumption, red meat and ultra-processed foods. But she also sees younger patients who appear to have few of those risk factors.
"There are so many people that we see here day to day who have the healthiest lifestyle, incredibly active, no family history," Srikumar said.
Researchers are examining a range of possible explanations, including environmental exposures. Microplastics are among the topics being studied, although the report does not establish them as a cause of cancer.
What doctors do know is that breast, colorectal, uterine and kidney cancers are increasing among younger people, according to the report.
For some of these cancers, younger adults may also fall below the age when routine screening is typically recommended. The National Cancer Institute reports that colorectal cancer diagnoses among adults younger than 50 have been increasing by about 2.4% per year, while younger patients can be diagnosed at later stages.
For patients, an unexpected diagnosis can change their lives quickly.
Sarah Portrikus was 27 when a trip to urgent care led to a stage 3 ovarian cancer diagnosis.
"It's like less than 5%, I believe, of cases are people under the age of 30," Portrikus said. "To be able to have that support network and have doctors who believed me was so valuable."
Chris Harper discovered he had colon cancer after attempting to donate blood. A finger-prick test showed that his iron was low, leading doctors to discover a tumor roughly the size of a lime on his colon.
"Few weeks later, I had surgery to remove the tumor and a good portion of my colon," Harper said.
Ultrasound technician Hannah Slocum also became a patient after developing symptoms following her mother's cancer diagnosis. After multiple surgeries, she and her mother entered survivorship together.
For breast cancer survivors Charity Dames and others, support from family and their communities has also been an important part of the experience.
Rebecca Lineberry's breast cancer was found through a routine mammogram. She is documenting her treatment on social media, hoping her experience encourages others to stay current with recommended screenings and share their own stories.
"I'm sad and I'm scared, and it's something I wish I didn't have to deal with," Lineberry said. "But I am not letting breast cancer steal my joy."
Doctors continue to study why cancer is appearing more often in younger adults and what factors may be contributing to the trend.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2026
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