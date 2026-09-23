CNN, MS NOW and Politico Seek to Restore White House Press Access

Lawyers for CNN, MS NOW and Politico are in federal court Wednesday seeking to restore the news organizations' access to the White House after the Trump administration barred their reporters from the grounds.

The three outlets filed a lawsuit Monday arguing that the ban violates their First Amendment and due process rights. The administration has responded that access to the White House is a privilege rather than a right and has cited concerns about professionalism, as well as the publication of sensitive or classified information.

President Donald Trump announced the ban last week and described the affected outlets as "fake news." The administration's court filing says the president preliminarily revoked their access while giving the organizations an opportunity to contest the decision.

The dispute is also affecting how television networks cover the president.

CNN was scheduled to serve as part of the White House television press pool, which provides video of presidential events to participating news organizations. After CNN was barred from performing that role, NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox agreed not to take over the assignment. The networks' decision has resulted in the suspension of the traditional television pool coverage.

The lawsuit was assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who previously ordered the Trump administration to restore CNN reporter Jim Acosta's press pass during Trump's first term.

The case comes as Trump prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House. The meeting is Xi's first visit to the White House since 2015.

Some Republican lawmakers have also expressed disagreement with the media ban. In the supplied NBC News report, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said members of the media should be treated the same, while Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi raised concerns about Xi ahead of the visit.

The court hearing Wednesday is focused on whether the news organizations should regain access while the broader lawsuit proceeds. Reuters reports that Trump said Tuesday he would "probably" allow the outlets back into the White House if a court rules against his ban.

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