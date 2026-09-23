Eastern North Carolina Pumpkin Farms Prepare for Fall After Hot, Dry Summer

Pumpkin patches are welcoming customers as eastern North Carolina celebrates the arrival of fall following a hot and drought-filled summer.

At Briley’s Farm Market near Greenville, owner Rachel Whitehurst says the farm is ready for the fall season, with its location off Old Pactolus Road opening Saturday.

The farm offers hayrides, train rides, gemstone mining, a 10-acre corn maze, amusement rides and a sunflower field. Admission also includes a pumpkin and sunflower for each visitor.

Briley’s also operates pumpkin lots on East Fire Tower Road and East 10th Street, offering pumpkins in a variety of shapes and sizes.

But the weather has presented challenges for growers.

"Excessive heat and blistering sun can cause pumpkins to sunburn, which can also cause problems," Whitehurst said.

She said it can be especially difficult when temperatures remain around 99 to 100 degrees well beyond the summer months.

North Carolina experienced significant drought conditions during 2026. State officials reported exceptional drought in parts of the state during the summer, while the North Carolina State Climate Office documented multiple rounds of extreme heat and below-normal rainfall.

Despite those conditions, Whitehurst said Briley's pumpkins have done well and the farm is looking forward to welcoming visitors.

"Because nobody wants to sweat while picking a pumpkin," she said.

For customers, the arrival of fall remains part of the appeal, with pumpkin shopping, fall decorations and cooler weather marking the start of the season.

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