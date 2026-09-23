Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opens in Los Angeles, Showcasing Star Wars and Iconic Latino Artists

A galaxy far, far away has landed in Los Angeles with the opening of the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

The brand-new museum opened this week at Exposition Park, featuring a striking design that resembles a futuristic spaceship. Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas, the museum celebrates visual storytelling across film, art and other creative mediums.

Of course, Star Wars has a major presence.

Fans can explore original designs, costumes and props from the iconic films in the museum’s “Star Wars in Motion” exhibition.

But the museum offers much more than a trip into the Star Wars universe. It also features works from some of the most celebrated Hispanic and Latino artists in history, including Mexican icons Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, along with renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero.

Botero’s “Maternity” sculpture is part of the museum’s outdoor collection, giving visitors an opportunity to experience his work in Los Angeles.

For art lovers, the inclusion of these artists is a significant part of the museum’s appeal. Their work represents an important connection to Mexican and Colombian artistic traditions while placing it alongside some of the most recognizable imagery in popular culture.

The museum also offers an opportunity to introduce new audiences to different forms of art. Star Wars fans, particularly younger visitors, may come for the film memorabilia and costumes and discover the museum’s broader collection along the way.

Tickets are $25, and visitors must reserve a timed-entry ticket in advance. The museum is located at Exposition Park in Los Angeles.

Whether visitors arrive for Star Wars, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, Fernando Botero or simply to experience the architecture and collection, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art brings together Hollywood storytelling and fine art under one roof.