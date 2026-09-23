Newsom vetoes bill that would have expanded retirement benefits for public safety workers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have expanded retirement benefits for newly hired police officers and firefighters.

Assembly Bill 1383, authored by Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, would have changed retirement benefits for certain public safety workers. The governor announced the veto Sunday, September 20.

The bill would have lowered the full retirement age for newly hired public safety employees from 57 to 55. It also would have allowed pension formulas of up to 3% for each year of service and raised the cap on pensionable earnings.

AB 1383 passed the California Legislature with bipartisan support, but cities and counties raised concerns about the potential cost of the changes.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System, or CalPERS, estimated the changes could add hundreds of millions of dollars annually in employer costs.

Newsom said he vetoed the measure because he did not want to repeat pension sustainability concerns that led to statewide retirement reforms in 2012.

The veto leaves the existing retirement rules in place for the workers covered by the legislation.

The governor's office listed AB 1383 among the bills vetoed in its September 20 legislative update.

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