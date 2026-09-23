Texas Rangers Investigate Camp Mystic After 28 Died in 2025 Flood

The owners and leadership of Camp Mystic are facing a criminal investigation following the July 2025 floods that killed 28 people at the Texas Hill Country summer camp.

According to search warrant affidavits, Texas Rangers are investigating whether camp leadership committed crimes including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. No camp leaders have been charged with a crime at this time.

The Texas Rangers obtained 14 search warrants seeking electronic communications and other data involving members of the Eastland family, which owns and operates Camp Mystic, as well as other camp staff.

The warrants were approved by a Kerr County district judge as investigators examine what happened before and during the July 4, 2025 flood.

Twenty-five girls and two teenage counselors were killed at the camp, along with longtime camp director Richard “Dick” Eastland.

The investigation follows a state-led review that found Camp Mystic did not have written emergency plans that met state requirements at the time of the flood. Investigators also found concerns involving evacuation measures, emergency drills and training, and the number of adult counselors assigned to some cabins.

Texas Rangers are also investigating potential offenses including injury to a child, abandoning or endangering a child and deadly conduct, according to the search warrant affidavits.

The criminal investigation is separate from civil lawsuits filed by families who lost children in the disaster. More than a dozen families have sued Camp Mystic and members of its leadership, alleging negligence related to the flood.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the search warrants do not mean camp leaders have been found guilty of any crime. Any criminal charges would have to be filed by prosecutors and proven in court.

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