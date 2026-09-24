CA, US & World
California Supreme Court Rules Against Chad Bianco in Ballot Seizure Cases
The California Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday against Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco in two cases stemming from his seizure of about 650,000 ballots from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.
The first case, Cervantes v. Bianco, addressed whether Bianco's office could seize voted ballots from election officials using search warrants. The court ruled that the seizure violated California's Elections Code and ordered the ballots returned to the county registrar.
The second case, Attorney General Rob Bonta v. Bianco, addressed the Attorney General's authority to supervise and direct a county sheriff. The court sided with Bonta, including his directive that Bianco cease his investigation into the November 2025 special election.
Bianco seized the ballots earlier this year as part of an investigation into whether ballots from the November 2025 Proposition 50 special election had been improperly counted. The seizure involved roughly 1,000 boxes of election materials.
In its ruling concerning the ballots, the Supreme Court said allowing law enforcement unrestricted access to voted ballots or permitting them to handle and count ballots outside established procedures could create a substantial risk to election integrity.
The court's decision comes after months of legal disputes between Bianco and Bonta over the investigation. In April, the Supreme Court ordered Bianco to pause the investigation and preserve the materials he had seized.
The rulings do not take effect immediately. Under California Supreme Court procedures, a decision generally does not become final until 30 days after it is filed, and the court can extend that period under certain circumstances.
The exact timing for the physical return of the ballots to the Riverside County Registrar of Voters was not immediately clear.
Bianco has argued that his investigation was based on discrepancies in the county's ballot records. Court filings from his office said the registrar certified 657,322 votes in the November 2025 special election and that investigators identified discrepancies when comparing election records.
The cases are significant beyond Riverside County because they address both the handling of voted ballots during criminal investigations and the scope of the California Attorney General's authority over county sheriffs.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
9 months. 5 deposition notices. 1 no-show. What is this official hiding under oath? Let us know what you think in the comments 👇 #therogginreport #jesusgonzalez #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Tim O’Brien at the Coachella Valley Firebirds training camp!!
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Murder Suspect Vicky Kim has made a court appearance for the first time in almost two weeks amidst medical delays and two refusals. Today she plead NOT GUILTY to all charges of killing her husband. She is set to appear October 7th for her preliminary hearing. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for more information on this case. #breakingnews #courtnews #vickykim #coachellavalley #760
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Did you catch the bug that’s going around?
Talking With Thalia: GLP-1 medications have become a popular tool for weight loss, but what you eat while taking them matters, too. Local dietitian Jessica Brantley Lopez shares the importance of protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber and hydration, along with why smaller, more frequent meals may help manage side effects and support healthy weight loss. Jessica also opens up about her own experience with GLP-1 medication and how it changed her approach to helping others. Talking With Thalia is sponsored by DAP Health. Watch the full conversation at NBCPalmSprings.com. #TalkingWithThalia #DAPHealth #GLP1 #WeightLoss #Nutrition Dietitian HealthToday CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings
Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are one step closer to completing their $110 billion merger after a coalition of 12 state attorneys general reached a settlement with Paramount. The settlement resolves the states’ antitrust lawsuit, though it still requires court approval. The agreement includes commitments involving film production, workers and editorial independence for CNN and CBS News. California AG CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. #Paramount #WarnerBrosDiscovery #ParamountMerger #CNN #Hollywood #Media #Merger #Entertainment
A high-speed police chase in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, came to a dramatic end when the vehicle plunged into Lake Como. Dashcam video released by police shows the pursuit before the car crashes into the water. Four people inside the vehicle were pulled from the lake with no serious injuries reported. Police say the driver was charged with reckless driving. Watch the video and get more at NBCPalmSprings.com.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Don’t sweat the small stuff!
As fall approaches, it’s time to start thinking about your annual flu shot. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every season for nearly everyone 6 months and older, and September or October is generally the ideal time for most people to get vaccinated. The 2026-27 flu vaccines have been updated to target the strains expected to circulate this season. There’s also a new option this year: Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, the first FDA-approved mRNA flu vaccine, for adults 50 and older. Talk with your health care provider about which flu vaccine is right for you and make a plan to get vaccinated this fall. Learn more about DAP Health at DAPHealth.org. #FluSeason #FluShot #FluVaccine #DAPHealth #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Health #Wellness #NBCPalmSprings