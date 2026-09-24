FBI Investigates Alleged Hack of Employee Information

The FBI is investigating claims from a cyberhacking group that it breached an FBI jobs website and obtained personal information about federal agents.

The group, known as ShinyHunters, claims it accessed the website and stole personal information. The alleged breach has raised concerns among lawmakers and cybersecurity experts about what information may have been exposed.

“If FBI is hacked, there’s a risk. There’s national security and counterintelligence risk,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said the alleged incident could demonstrate the vulnerabilities facing government systems.

The hacking group claims the alleged breach was retaliation for an FBI announcement warning the public that the group was stealing data for extortion.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the FBI would continue investigating the group.

“This group claims they did this to get the FBI to stop investigating them. Of course the FBI will never do that,” Cotton said.

The FBI said it is aware of the “alleged impact to FBI employee personally identifiable information” but said the point of the alleged breach remains undetermined.

The bureau said the information could have been accessed through its own systems or through third-party providers that support FBIJobs.gov.

Cybersecurity experts warn that stolen information involving FBI personnel could potentially be used to target agents or expose sensitive operations.

“There’s a potential to expose names of sensitive operations that are going on, names of agents that are currently out in the field that could be undercover,” said Chip Massey, a former FBI special agent.

The FBI also announced a new partnership with an outside defense technology company to help safeguard its systems and detect what the bureau described as insider threats.

The investigation into the alleged breach remains ongoing.

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