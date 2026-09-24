Massive Sea Lion Spotted at San Francisco's Pier 39

A massive sea lion is drawing attention at San Francisco's Pier 39 after being spotted resting among the pier's resident sea lions.

The marine mammal is estimated to weigh about one ton, making it noticeably larger than many of the sea lions that regularly gather at the popular waterfront destination.

The sighting comes just months after a well-known sea lion nicknamed Chonkers became a local attraction.

However, this latest visitor does not appear to be Chonkers.

There has been some speculation that the enormous sea lion could simply be another large male that has made its way to the docks.

The animal's size and light-colored appearance quickly caught the attention of people watching the sea lions at the pier.

For now, the massive visitor appears to be enjoying some time among Pier 39's resident sea lions.

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