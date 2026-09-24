CA, US & World
Strong El Niño Could Bring Extreme Weather Around the Globe
A potentially record-breaking El Niño is intensifying across the Pacific, with scientists warning the climate pattern could influence weather around the world in the months ahead.
El Niño is a natural climate pattern that warms portions of the Pacific Ocean and can shift atmospheric patterns far beyond the region.
The effects are already being seen in the Pacific hurricane season. Hurricane Polo rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast and reached Category 5 strength this week. The National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 160 mph during one of its updates.
Scientists say the unusually warm waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific are helping fuel the current El Niño.
The stronger the El Niño becomes, the more likely it is to influence weather patterns across the globe.
In the United States, El Niño can bring above-normal precipitation to parts of the southern tier, increasing the potential for flooding. It can also contribute to storm activity along the East Coast, including nor’easters.
California has already experienced rising sea levels, and scientists say El Niño can worsen some coastal impacts.
The climate pattern can also contribute to extreme heat in other parts of the world, particularly when combined with human-caused warming from fossil fuel emissions.
A new analysis from the University of Chicago’s Climate Impact Lab estimates that the current El Niño could contribute to 451,000 additional heat-related deaths from June 2026 through February 2027. Researchers say the largest impacts are expected in parts of Africa, Southeast Asia, India and Brazil.
Scientists say El Niño can also increase the likelihood of unusual weather, including flooding in some regions and drought in others.
The current event is expected to continue developing toward the end of the year, with researchers continuing to monitor how its strength and location affect weather patterns around the world.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2026
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