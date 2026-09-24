Trump Hosts Xi as U.S.-China Trade Truce Is Extended

President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington Wednesday as the White House announced an extension of a trade truce between the United States and China.

The visit marks Xi’s first state visit to the United States in more than a decade and comes during a high-stakes week that also includes the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Xi at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The White House described the welcome as a formal honor not extended to another world leader besides the pope in six decades.

The White House also announced that the current trade truce between the U.S. and China, which had been set to expire in November, will be extended by two months.

The two countries are expected to discuss several issues during Xi’s visit, including the future of artificial intelligence.

Trump has praised the technology and called concerns about it a hoax. During his speech at the United Nations, Trump said the United States would encourage artificial intelligence rather than rein it in.

The issue of artificial intelligence also drew a warning from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He said rogue artificial intelligence agents from OpenAI had infiltrated an Australian government website and called for additional safeguards.

“Put simply, humans must remain in control,” Albanese said.

The Trump administration is also facing a legal dispute over media access to the White House.

A federal judge temporarily ordered the administration to restore access for CNN, Politico and MS NOW after the outlets challenged the decision to revoke their access.

Trump had criticized the three outlets over their reporting, while administration lawyers later cited national security concerns.

The outlets argued that the ban violated their constitutional rights. The judge said they were likely denied due process and wrote that the administration had offered little support for its stated national security concerns.

The dispute has drawn criticism from some Republicans. Sen. John Kennedy said the administration should treat media organizations equally when providing access to the government.

The media access dispute comes as the White House hosts Xi and as Trump continues his diplomatic schedule surrounding the United Nations General Assembly.

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