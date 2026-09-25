Long Island Prepares for Rare September Nor’easter With Sand Walls, Utility Crews

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Long Island residents and emergency crews are preparing for a rare September nor’easter expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to the region this weekend.

At Jones Beach, New York State Parks crews have built a 6- to 8-foot wall of sand along the Central Mall to help protect the boardwalk and nearby buildings from potential flooding.

The preparations come as the Atlantic Ocean churns ahead of the storm.

George Gorman, regional director for New York State Parks, said the agency learned important lessons from past storms, including Superstorm Sandy.

“We learned after Sandy that we took a hit here, so we need to protect it,” Gorman said.

The sand wall is higher than those typically built in previous years. Crews have also placed sandbags around vulnerable buildings at oceanfront parks. State officials say the measures are intended to reduce the risk of flooding and erosion.

The storm is also prompting preparations from PSEG Long Island.

The utility said it has personnel and outside contractors ready to respond to potential power outages. PSEG Long Island said peak wind gusts Friday evening through Saturday could reach 55 mph, potentially bringing down trees and branches onto power lines.

“We do expect this will be an event that's gonna impact the entire Island,” PSEG Long Island said.

Crews are prepared to move resources to areas where they are needed.

“We're ready for it. We'll adapt and get resources to wherever they are needed,” the utility said.

PSEG Long Island is urging customers to stay away from downed power lines and report them if they see them. The company also recommends residents prepare for possible outages by having essential supplies and charged devices available.

Coastal Flooding a Concern

For residents in low-lying communities, coastal flooding is among the biggest concerns.

In Freeport, resident Chris Doherty said flooding has become something residents have learned to prepare for.

On his street, Doherty said water can rise as high as a nearby fire hydrant.

“What do you guys do to prepare? We get rid of the cars,” Doherty said. “Beyond that, it's a little bit of prayer.”

He said there is some anxiety when major storms approach, but residents are accustomed to preparing for the possibility of flooding.

“It comes with most people, but we do live with it. We're used to it,” Doherty said.

Officials across Nassau County have been taking additional steps ahead of the storm, including reinforcing beaches, clearing drainage systems and preparing equipment for potential flooding and wind damage.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has also directed state agencies to prepare for the coastal storm and urged residents, particularly those in shoreline and low-lying areas, to take precautions.

The storm is expected to affect Long Island from Friday into the weekend, with coastal flooding, dangerous surf, beach erosion, heavy rain and strong winds among the primary concerns.