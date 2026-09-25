Mark Zuckerberg’s New Look Is Sending a Message as Meta Showcases Its Latest AI Glasses

Mark Zuckerberg is sending a message — and this time, it's printed across his shirt.

The Meta CEO appeared at the company's event in Menlo Park, California, Wednesday wearing an oversized black T-shirt emblazoned with the words “BUILDING IS MY LOVE LANGUAGE.”

The message was fitting for an event focused on Meta's latest developments in artificial intelligence and wearable technology.

Zuckerberg also used the event to showcase several versions of Meta's AI-powered Ray-Ban glasses, offering a glimpse at how the company is trying to make wearable technology part of everyday life.

The look was noticeably different from Zuckerberg's early Facebook-era wardrobe of hoodies and simple gray T-shirts.

His outfit included mustard-brown pleated trousers from The Row, along with several pairs of Meta's AI-enabled Ray-Ban glasses.

One pair featured a tortoiseshell frame, while another used a Browline-style design with a prominent upper frame.

Meta has also introduced audio-focused versions of its Ray-Ban glasses that feature microphones and AI connectivity without a camera, addressing some privacy concerns surrounding wearable devices.

“Style is important,” Zuckerberg told the audience during his keynote. “Because if you're going to be wearing glasses all day long, they have to be great glasses first.”

He said the glasses need to be something people actually want to wear before the technology becomes part of the conversation.

From Tech Bro to Tech Fashion

Zuckerberg's fashion evolution has been noticeable over the past several years.

The Facebook founder was once closely associated with the minimalist tech executive uniform: hoodies, T-shirts and jeans.

His more recent wardrobe has incorporated looser silhouettes, designer clothing, jewelry and more deliberate styling.

Menswear writer Derek Guy said the latest glasses give Zuckerberg's appearance a more intellectual and traditional feel, recalling styles associated with intellectuals and establishment figures during the 1950s and 1960s.

Guy also noted how far Zuckerberg has come from his earlier image as a young technology executive who appeared largely uninterested in fashion.

“Mark Zuckerberg still is basically a T-shirt and pants — and sometimes hoodies — guy,” Guy said. “But the choices are much more intentional.”

The new look also comes as Meta attempts to position AI glasses as a major part of its consumer technology strategy.

The company has been expanding its partnership with Ray-Ban while adding artificial intelligence capabilities to glasses that can interact with users and perform a growing number of tasks.

For Zuckerberg, the fashion choices may also help make that technology feel less intimidating.

Instead of looking like a piece of futuristic hardware, the glasses are designed to look like something consumers might already choose to wear.

Meta’s AI Chief Takes a Different Approach

Zuckerberg wasn't the only Meta executive attracting attention at the event.

Alexandr Wang, Meta's chief AI officer, appeared onstage wearing a loose green camouflage T-shirt featuring white-tailed deer and the words “Lake Tahoe.”

Wang said he bought the shirt at a thrift store in Santa Cruz, California, for $30.

He paired it with hiking pants from Norwegian outdoor company Norrøna, Realtree camouflage Crocs and thin wire-frame glasses.

The casual outfit, combined with Wang's mullet, stood in stark contrast to Zuckerberg's more carefully coordinated look.

“Dress for the job you want,” Wang wrote on X.

The contrast between the two executives highlighted the increasingly varied fashion culture inside one of the world's largest technology companies.

For Zuckerberg, however, the bigger message may be about where Meta sees the future of consumer technology: on people's faces, rather than simply in their phones and computers.

And if Meta gets its way, those AI glasses will need to look good enough that people actually want to wear them.