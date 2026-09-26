Newsom Signs 10 California Gun Safety Bills Into Law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 10 gun safety bills into law Saturday, advancing new California measures focused on firearm storage, 3D-printed guns, firearm reporting and support for young people exposed to gun violence.

The package includes laws intended to strengthen procedures for keeping firearms away from people who are prohibited from possessing them. The measures address background checks, firearm surrenders and reporting requirements.

One new law, Assembly Bill 1974, allows local law enforcement agencies to establish voluntary firearm-storage programs. Another, Assembly Bill 2047, requires consumer 3D printers sold in California to include technology designed to identify and block attempts to print firearms or illegal firearm components.

The legislation also expands appropriate access to firearm trace data and updates reporting to the California Department of Justice, according to the Governor’s Office.

Several of the new laws are aimed at improving enforcement of existing firearm prohibitions and helping law enforcement track how illegal weapons enter California communities.

The package also expands behavioral health services and other support for young people who have been exposed to gun violence.

Newsom’s action adds to California’s existing firearms regulations. The governor’s office said the new laws are intended to address emerging technologies while strengthening prevention tools and services for communities affected by gun violence.

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