Hurricane Polo Spurs High Surf Preparations Along Southern California Coast

Coastal communities across Southern California are preparing for another round of powerful surf, dangerous rip currents and possible flooding as Hurricane Polo approaches Baja California.

The storm comes just weeks after Hurricane Marie caused extensive damage along the coast, including in Long Beach, where powerful waves damaged shoreline areas and prompted local emergency declarations.

The National Weather Service says swells from Hurricane Polo could bring high surf and beach erosion to Southern California Monday and Tuesday. Forecasters are also monitoring tropical moisture associated with the storm.

In Long Beach, homeowners along a damaged boardwalk are covering properties with wooden boards and stacking sandbags near walkways. City crews have been making emergency repairs and placing 3,000-pound sandbags along the shoreline.

“It was terrible, obviously,” Long Beach resident Mark Brown said of the damage from Hurricane Marie. “You can see down there, there’s a lot of damage.”

Brown said mitigation work has taken place in recent weeks, but residents can only prepare so much before another round of surf arrives.

Malibu residents are also watching the forecast after Marie caused erosion near Point Dume. Crews have been working to shore up vulnerable areas before conditions worsen.

In Newport Beach, workers are reinforcing coastal berms and moving sand to repair damage left by Marie and prepare for elevated surf.

Newport Beach Fire Department Division Chief Adam Novak said officials expect large waves and high morning tides, with possible flooding in low-lying areas.

Beachgoers are urged to stay alert for changing conditions and avoid entering the water near dangerous surf, strong currents or eroded shoreline areas.

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