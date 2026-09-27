CA, US & World
Kamala Harris Makes San Diego Stop to Support Congressional Candidate
Former Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in San Diego on Sunday to support Democratic congressional candidate Marnie von Wilpert.
Harris is campaigning as a surrogate for Democratic candidates across the country. Sunday’s appearance marked her first campaign stop in her home state of California.
Harris surprised a crowd of canvassers at Democratic campaign headquarters in Escondido, where she took the stage alongside von Wilpert, who is running for Congress.
Von Wilpert said she was honored to have Harris at the event and highlighted Harris’ significance as the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States.
“I’m honored. The former vice president is here,” von Wilpert said. “I mean, the first woman vice president in the United States of America and a Californian at that.”
Von Wilpert also described Harris as an inspiration to women in politics, particularly women of color.
“She is such an inspiration to so many women in politics, like women who want to get into politics, especially women of color,” von Wilpert said. “Like, I absolutely adore her.”
Von Wilpert said she was honored to have Harris’ support for her campaign.
Those attending the event also expressed excitement about seeing the former vice president in person.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2026
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