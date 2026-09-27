September Nor’easter Brings Flooding, Travel Disruptions to East Coast

A powerful September nor’easter brought strong winds, flooding and major travel disruptions to the Northeast, with more than 40 million people expected to feel the storm’s effects from the Mid-Atlantic through New England over the weekend.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 1,900 flights had been canceled across the United States, and thousands of people were without power. Wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in some areas, while coastal flood warnings stretched from the Mid-Atlantic through New England.

Parts of New York, including New York City, were under a state of emergency. Officials said the storm could bring rounds of rain through Monday, with some areas receiving up to 6 inches. Waves could reach 20 feet.

“We’re asking people to stay off the roadways unless they have to be on the roadways,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

The storm coincided with Saturday’s full moon, which brought higher tides and added to concerns about flooding in coastal communities. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, several streets were already underwater.

“It’s very concerning. It’s just going to be more water in the streets,” said Michael Famularo, Atlantic City’s deputy emergency management coordinator.

In Sea Bright, New Jersey, resident Eric Bischoff said water had reached nearly 3 feet outside his home and submerged his car. Powerful waves also caused beach erosion and cut into sand cliffs.

Some residents in a New York City neighborhood used kayaks to travel through flooded streets. Authorities urged people to avoid unnecessary travel as the storm continued.

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