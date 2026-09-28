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Hurricane Polo Brings High Tides, Elevated Surf and Coastal Flooding Concerns to San Diego
Hurricane Polo Brings High Tides, Elevated Surf and Coastal Flooding Concerns to San Diego
The approach of Hurricane Polo is bringing higher tides and elevated surf to the San Diego coastline, prompting beachgoers and coastal residents to take precautions.
For surfers who hit the water Monday morning, conditions were favorable, with waves reaching several feet and warm water along the coast.
High tide reached nearly 6.3 feet at 9:55 a.m. Monday, and forecasters expect tides to climb even higher over the next several days. The highest tide is expected Tuesday morning.
But higher tides also bring an increased risk of strong rip currents.
Beachgoers are being urged to use caution, particularly anyone who is not a strong swimmer. Officials recommend staying in shallower water and swimming near a lifeguard.
The elevated tides could also lead to minor coastal flooding.
Some residents living near the boardwalk are already preparing. Lisa McCartney and Bird Ramirez spent Monday filling sandbags after watching the tide move significantly farther up the beach than it had the previous day.
They said the water had reached about six feet farther up the beach compared with the previous high tide, prompting them to take precautions around their home.
Residents can pick up empty sandbags for free at certain recreation centers across the city.
Nearby businesses also say they are prepared for possible flooding, although they are not anticipating major impacts unless rain moves into the area.
With tides expected to remain elevated, coastal residents and visitors are being encouraged to stay alert and follow beach safety guidance.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 28, 2026
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