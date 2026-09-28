Nor’easter Uncovers 1884 Shipwreck Remains on Nantucket

A recent nor’easter has uncovered a piece of history along the coast of Nantucket.

Strong winds, rain and erosion exposed pieces of wood believed to be from the wreck of the Warren Sawyer, a schooner that ran aground in 1884.

The vessel was carrying cotton and scrap iron from New Orleans to Boston when gale-force winds blew it off course.

The Warren Sawyer ran aground on Dec. 22, 1884.

The crew was rescued by first responders.

The newly exposed wreckage is giving people a glimpse at a piece of Nantucket’s maritime history that had been hidden for more than a century.