Riverside County Gas Prices Rise 10 Cents in a Week as Global Tensions Impact Oil Markets

Gas prices continue to put pressure on drivers across the Inland Empire as global tensions affect oil markets.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Riverside County is now $6.29, according to the latest figures.

That’s about the same as yesterday, but 10 cents higher than a week ago.

Across California, the average price is also elevated, with a gallon of regular selling for about $6.26 statewide.

The rising prices come as the ongoing conflict involving the U.S. and Iran continues to create uncertainty in global energy markets, with particular attention on the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is a major route for global oil shipments, and continued disruptions could affect energy prices around the world — including what drivers pay at the pump here in Southern California.