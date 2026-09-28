TRISTAN’S LAW SIGNED BY NEWSOM, CHANGING HOW CALTRANS HANDLES LOCAL HIGHWAY SAFETY REQUESTS

A new California law named in honor of a La Quinta father killed on Highway 74 is now on the books.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed Tristan’s Law yesterday, just three days before the September 30 deadline for him to act on the legislation.

The law honors 27-year-old Tristan Bourgeois of La Quinta, who was killed in 2024 when a big rig collided with his truck on Highway 74.

The legislation changes how the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, responds to traffic safety requests from local communities involving state highways.

Under the new law, Caltrans will be required to weigh the costs of a requested traffic measure against other available options. If the agency rejects a request, it must provide a written explanation for the decision.

The goal is to create greater transparency around decisions involving traffic rules and safety measures on state-maintained highways such as Highway 74.

The bill was authored by local Assemblymembers Jeff Gonzalez and Greg Wallis.

For Tristan’s family and supporters, the legislation carries his name while addressing concerns about how safety improvements are considered on some of the Coachella Valley’s state highways.