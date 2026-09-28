CA, US & World
Trump Rejects New Iran Ceasefire Proposal as War Enters Eighth Month
The war between the United States and Iran is entering its eighth month with no clear end in sight after President Donald Trump rejected a new ceasefire proposal from Tehran.
Iran's proposal would have included reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, in exchange for steps from the United States. Trump rejected the proposal over the weekend.
“We no longer have to worry about nuclear weapons with Iran because they're wiped out,” Trump said.
The administration said Iran's proposal did not provide enough assurances that Tehran was prepared to negotiate an end to its nuclear program.
Trump has also said he expects additional talks with Iran this week, although Iranian officials have disputed that a new round of talks has been formally scheduled.
Trump has previously refused to rule out additional military action against Iran. Earlier this month, he told Axios he was facing a major decision over whether to resume large-scale attacks.
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said Sunday that Iran remains prepared to defend itself while leaving the door open to negotiations.
“We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war,” Araghchi said. “But at the same time, we are ready, we stand ready for diplomacy.”
The uncertainty is also being felt at the gas pump. Oil prices have been affected by disruptions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy chokepoint.
The conflict is also becoming a political issue at home. The NBC News poll referenced in the report found more than two-thirds of Americans disapproved of Trump's handling of the conflict.
As the war moves into its eighth month, negotiations, the future of the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of renewed military action remain central questions for the United States and Iran.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 28, 2026
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