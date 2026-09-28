U.S. and China Cut Tariffs on $60 Billion in Goods in New Trade Deal

The United States and China are cutting tariffs on $60 billion worth of goods in a new effort to ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The agreement follows President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Washington last week.

Under the deal, each country will be able to import $30 billion in non-sensitive goods from the other at reduced tariff rates.

China's list includes several major U.S. agricultural and energy products, including corn, wheat, meat, seafood and coal.

The United States will lower tariffs on some Chinese-made products, including toys, kitchen goods, curtains and other consumer products.

However, U.S. soybeans are not included in the tariff relief.

That is another setback for American soybean farmers who have already faced years of uncertainty from ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China.

The new agreement is intended to reduce some of the tariffs that have contributed to strained economic relations between the two countries while maintaining restrictions on certain sensitive goods.