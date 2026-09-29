FBI Adds Goldy Brar to Most Wanted List, Offers $1 Million Reward

The FBI has added Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and is offering up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest.

The FBI announced Monday that Singh is wanted for alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which authorities say has been linked to violent crimes in Southern California, across the United States and in Canada.

Authorities allege Singh is the North American leader of the group. He is wanted on federal charges that include racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with and attempt to interfere with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

The FBI says Singh and 36 other defendants were charged as part of Operation Hardball, a federal investigation into India-based transnational organized crime groups. The indictments were unsealed in July.

According to the FBI, the Bishnoi enterprise is accused of targeted killings, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortion and narcotics trafficking.

Investigators also allege the organization stole approximately 520 kilograms, or more than 1,146 pounds, of cocaine from rival drug trafficking groups in the greater Los Angeles area between March 2024 and July 2025.

The FBI says Singh is known to reside in California and various parts of Canada and should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are warning the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information about Singh is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, contact a local FBI office or submit a tip online. The FBI says tips can be provided anonymously.

The charges against Singh are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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