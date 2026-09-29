Human Remains Found in Search for Missing Imperial County Teen T'neya Tovar

SALTON CITY, Calif. — The Imperial County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that investigators have discovered human remains in the Salton City area that they believe may belong to 17-year-old T’neya Tovar, who went missing in 2025.

Investigators, with assistance from the FBI, discovered a skull and rib cage during today’s investigation. The remains were found in an area separate from the home connected to the case. The District Attorney’s Office says additional testing will be needed to confirm whether the remains belong to Tovar.

The discovery comes as prosecutors work to bring answers to Tovar’s family. According to the District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors had been preparing to take the suspect, Finebloom, to trial. Finebloom was originally facing a sentence of 16 years to life in state prison.

However, Tovar’s family expressed a desire to recover her remains so they could bury her and provide a final resting place. The District Attorney’s Office says that, in an effort to locate Tovar’s remains and fulfill the family’s wishes, prosecutors reached a plea agreement with Finebloom.

As part of the agreement, Finebloom assisted law enforcement in locating the remains. In exchange, his potential sentence was reduced. He now faces 13 years to life in state prison.

Authorities have not yet positively identified the remains as Tovar’s. Investigators will conduct additional testing to make that determination.

The discovery marks a major development in the case and could provide Tovar’s family with answers they have been waiting for since her disappearance. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to confirm the identity of the remains and establish the full circumstances surrounding Tovar’s death.