Hurricane Polo Threatens Mexico Coast With Strong Winds, Heavy Rain

Hurricane Polo is approaching Mexico’s Pacific coast, prompting closures and evacuations as the storm moves toward an expected landfall.

Late Sunday morning, Polo was about 200 miles off the Baja California Sur coast, moving at roughly 12 mph with sustained winds of 125 mph.

The hurricane has weakened to a Category 3 storm and could continue to lose strength before reaching the coast. Even with the weakening, forecasters expect the storm to bring strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous surf.

Polo could produce winds of 60 to 80 mph along portions of Mexico’s Pacific coast, along with four to eight inches of rain.

Beaches and restaurants along the coast have closed ahead of the storm. Evacuations, port closures and school cancellations have also been put in place because of the expected impacts.

The storm could affect travel plans for people heading to Mexico’s Pacific coast, with officials warning of hazardous conditions from heavy rainfall, high surf and strong winds.

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