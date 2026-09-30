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California Bans Law Enforcement Use of Electric Shock Gloves
California has banned law enforcement agencies from using wearable electric shock gloves after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Tuesday.
The law, AB 2760, prohibits law enforcement agencies from using wearable electroshock devices in California. The ban is scheduled to remain in effect through 2030 and also restricts the use of state funds to purchase the devices.
The legislation comes after federal officials announced plans for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to acquire thousands of shock gloves. ICE recently entered into a contract for about 6,000 devices.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office opposed the California ban, arguing the gloves provide deputies with another less-lethal option when dealing with people who may be resisting arrest or posing a threat.
The sheriff's office said removing the option could result in officers having to use other forms of force in situations where the gloves might otherwise have been used.
Supporters of the ban have raised concerns about the safety and potential misuse of wearable electroshock devices.
The new law also directs the California Department of Justice to study the safety and community impacts of the devices and provide recommendations for potential standards and safeguards. The department is required to report its findings to the Legislature by January 1, 2029.
The shock-glove ban is part of a broader package of legislation Newsom signed addressing immigration enforcement, detention practices and law-enforcement policies in California.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2026
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