Cornell Faces Lawsuit Over 2024 Sexual Assault Allegations at Chi Phi Fraternity

Cornell University is facing renewed scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations involving the Chi Phi fraternity, following a lawsuit filed by a female student identified as Jane Doe.

The student alleges that in October 2024, she was drugged and sexually assaulted by seven members of the fraternity.

Cornell has now released additional information about its initial investigation, saying the university took the reports seriously and moved promptly to begin the Title IX process.

In a statement, Cornell said its campus police department handled the case rather than Ithaca police, citing established protocols. The university also said campus police provided Snapchat screenshots to the district attorney's office.

The lawsuit describes the messages as encouraging additional fraternity members to participate in the alleged assault.

The district attorney's office reviewed the messages but did not bring criminal charges at the time. The district attorney told NBC News that the messages did not change or affect the office's legal analysis of whether Jane Doe consented to the events.

The district attorney also said he was emotionally and morally repulsed by the allegations, but explained that criminal prosecutions must be based on the available evidence and applicable law rather than emotion or moral standards.

The criminal case has since been reopened, adding to tensions on Cornell's campus.

Students say the case has become a major topic of conversation among the university community.

One female student told NBC News that the situation was particularly disheartening, saying students were feeling the impact of the case as the allegations received national attention.

Following the allegations in 2024, Cornell banned the Chi Phi chapter and suspended or expelled some students.

The university is now disputing claims that fraternity members were permitted to write essays as their sole punishment. That allegation has generated significant criticism online, including calls for Cornell to release the essays.

Meanwhile, another student accused in the lawsuit has spoken through his attorney, denying the allegations. His attorney also characterized Cornell's 2024 investigation as extensive.

The lawsuit and the reopening of the criminal case have brought renewed attention to how Cornell handled the original allegations, the university's disciplinary process and the decision not to pursue criminal charges at the time.