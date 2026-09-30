How to Stop the Flood of Unwanted Political Text Messages

As election season approaches, voters across the country are reporting a surge in unsolicited political text messages.

The messages can ask for donations, encourage voters to take surveys, watch videos or learn more about a candidate. Political campaigns say texting is an inexpensive way to reach specific groups of voters.

But for people receiving multiple messages a day, the constant notifications can quickly become frustrating.

Campaigns may obtain phone numbers from voter records, donations or other organizations, although the source of a particular number can vary.

Federal rules provide ways for consumers to revoke consent for certain automated texts. The FCC says replying with terms such as “STOP” or “CANCEL” is generally a reasonable way to revoke consent when replying is available.

There is also an important distinction involving the National Do Not Call Registry. Registering a number with the federal registry does not prevent political calls or texts, because political communications are exempt from the registry's telemarketing restrictions.

Consumers can also report unwanted texts to the FCC. The agency accepts complaints involving unwanted calls and texts, including political robotexts.

So while there may not be one setting that eliminates every political message, consumers can use opt-out instructions, block individual senders and report unwanted texts to help reduce the political noise.