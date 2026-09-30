New Challenge Targets Trump’s 10% to 12.5% Tariffs in Trade Court

The U.S. Court of International Trade is set to consider a new legal challenge to President Donald Trump's trade policies and tariffs.

The case centers on tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% that were imposed under a 1970s trade law. The U.S. Trade Representative says approximately 80 countries committed offenses covered by the statute.

The Liberty Justice Center, which brought the challenge, disputes that justification.

The organization argues the new tariffs are not truly based on violations covered by the law. Instead, it alleges the administration is attempting to preserve tariffs that the Supreme Court previously ruled were illegal under a different statute.

The distinction between the two laws is central to the case.

The trade court's review could take months, and the dispute could ultimately make its way back to the Supreme Court.

The case comes as the administration's use of tariffs continues to face legal challenges over the extent of presidential authority to impose broad duties on imports.