News Outlets Ask Judge to Extend Block on Trump’s White House Access Ban

Several news organizations are asking a federal judge to extend an order that temporarily restored their access to the White House after President Donald Trump barred them from covering the administration.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico regained access last week after the judge blocked the administration's restrictions. That order is currently set to expire October 8.

The outlets are now asking the judge to keep the protections in place beyond that date.

The administration has argued that access to the White House is a privilege rather than a constitutional right. Officials have also alleged that certain reporting by the organizations raised national security concerns.

In new court filings, the news organizations dispute that explanation.

They argue the restrictions were imposed because President Trump was unhappy with their coverage rather than because of legitimate national security concerns.

The legal dispute comes amid broader tensions between the Trump administration and news organizations covering the White House.

The judge's decision on whether to extend the temporary order could determine whether CNN, MS NOW and Politico continue to have access to the White House while the underlying legal dispute proceeds.