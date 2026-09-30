Severe Storms Bring Heavy Rain and Flash Flood Threat Across Texas

A powerful storm system is bringing heavy rain and severe weather to parts of Texas and the Southwest, prompting emergency officials to warn residents to prepare for potentially dangerous flooding.

The storm has already produced flooding and severe weather in parts of the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, dozens of reports of flooded roads have been recorded, particularly along state highways and Farm-to-Market roads between Lubbock and Amarillo.

At least one tornado was also reported in Canyon, Texas, just outside Amarillo, as the storm moved across the Panhandle.

The system is now moving east toward more heavily populated areas, including communities along the I-35 corridor from the Red River to the Rio Grande.

That region is known for its susceptibility to flash flooding, and forecasters are expecting a prolonged band of heavy rain to develop over the area in the coming days.

Emergency officials are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and prepare to remain home if conditions deteriorate. Flooded roads can quickly become dangerous, and officials warn drivers not to attempt to cross flooded roadways.

Texas has already pre-positioned nearly 2,000 emergency personnel and high-water rescue vehicles throughout the state in anticipation of possible flooding and other weather-related emergencies.

Dallas is expected to be under a flash flood watch beginning at 4 p.m. local time Wednesday as the storm system continues to move through the region.

Residents across affected areas are being urged to monitor weather conditions, avoid flooded roads and follow instructions from local emergency officials as additional rain moves into the region.