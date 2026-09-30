Taxpayer-Funded Trump TV Ads Draw Complaints Over Use of Government Money

At least $2.5 million in taxpayer money has been spent airing three television advertisements featuring President Donald Trump, according to advertising-tracking firm AdImpact.

The ads aired more than 2,700 times between September 23 and 29, according to the tracking firm.

Sources familiar with the funding say $20 million has been allocated for the campaign, with money coming from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The advertisements have drawn complaints from government watchdog group Public Citizen, which argues they violate federal laws restricting the use of taxpayer funds for propaganda and political activity.

The White House has described the advertisements as public service announcements, saying they are intended to promote patriotism and educate the public rather than influence an election.

The dispute comes just weeks before the 2026 midterm elections and has drawn criticism from some lawmakers in both parties.

The legal questions surrounding the advertisements remain unresolved.