Trump Urges AI Companies to Self-Regulate as Concerns Grow Over Technology's Risks

President Donald Trump is calling on major artificial intelligence companies to rely on self-regulation rather than government-mandated guardrails as concerns continue to grow over the rapid advancement of AI technology.

Tech leaders gathered at the White House as the administration highlighted both the opportunities and potential risks associated with increasingly powerful AI systems.

Trump said he believes there should be "tremendous self-regulation" within the industry.

The companies have agreed to a new AI safety accord that includes internal controls and monitoring, along with a partnership with an independent external auditor.

When asked whether the agreement is legally binding, Trump described it instead as "morally binding."

Several technology leaders said they believe innovation and safety can advance together.

"There's no conflict between innovation, technology, and safety," one technology executive said.

However, not all industry leaders are calling for the same approach. The CEO of Anthropic has previously called for government regulation and an industry-wide slowdown, citing concerns about the potential risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

"The technology has very real risks," the CEO said, adding that the mechanisms for addressing those risks remain under discussion.

Trump has also emphasized the importance of maintaining U.S. leadership over China in the development of artificial intelligence.

The president downplayed concerns about AI falling into the wrong hands, pointing to federal law enforcement agencies as a safeguard against malicious uses.

"A bad actor is going to get caught," Trump said, pointing to the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Trump also signed an executive order directing federal agencies to use the term "superintelligence" instead of "artificial" in certain references to AI.

The administration's approach comes as public concern about artificial intelligence continues to grow. Polling has shown Americans increasingly worried about the technology, including its potential impact on jobs and the possibility of increasingly autonomous AI systems behaving in unexpected ways.

The debate over how—and whether—AI should be regulated is likely to continue as companies develop more powerful systems and policymakers weigh the potential benefits of the technology against concerns about safety, employment and misuse.