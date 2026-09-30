CA, US & World
TSA Removes Chairs From Airport Security Checkpoints, Citing Officer Alertness
TSA officers will no longer be allowed to sit while working at airport security checkpoints under a new agency policy.
The Transportation Security Administration says it is removing chairs from checkpoints across the country to keep officers more alert while performing their duties.
The agency says officers are expected to meet fitness-for-duty requirements while working at security checkpoints.
The workers union representing TSA employees is pushing back against the change, saying employees were not consulted before the decision was made.
The union argues that chairs provide necessary physical support and basic safety for officers who spend long periods working at airport checkpoints.
The policy will affect TSA checkpoints at airports nationwide as the agency moves to eliminate seating for officers during their shifts.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2026
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About 650,000 ballots and election materials are back with Riverside County election officials after the California Supreme Court ruled their seizure violated state election law. The materials remain under the registrar’s control as officials determine next steps.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you get excited or stressed about the upcoming holiday season (or both) ?
BREAKING: Human remains believed to be those of 17-year-old T’neya Tovar have been discovered at a second site in the Salton City area, according to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office. A skull and rib cage were found during a search involving Imperial County investigators and the FBI. Testing is still needed to confirm the remains belong to Tovar. The discovery comes one day after suspect Finebloom pleaded guilty to torture and voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement that could result in a sentence of 13 years to life. More details on NBCPalmSprings.com
NBC Palm Springs went back to Indio Hills today after Dillon Road flooded last night, forcing many residents to leave. One resident told us he is back today, working on repairs—after his home faced extensive damage in the flood. be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for a live look at the area today. #coachellavalley #weather #flood #indiohills #weather
This afternoon in Salton City, the FBI and Imperial County Sheriff’s Department were in the neighborhood of Abraham Feinbloom. Searching just after a plea deal was made to where Feinbloom agreed to show investigators where the remains of T’Neya Tovar are. Feinbloom pled guilty to one count of torture and voluntary manslaughter. Tonight you’ll hear from neighbors who have been following the case from the very beginning, that story will be on nbcpalmsprings.com #nbcpalmsprings #abrahamfeinbloom #fyp #murdercase #missingteenager
“WHAT ARE YOU HIDING?” Why won’t CVUSD just open the books? Drop your thoughts below 👇 #therogginreport #cvusd #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
🌧️ Flash flooding swept across parts of the Coachella Valley overnight, leaving vehicles stranded and roads closed. CHP and emergency crews responded as water, rocks and debris impacted roadways in Indio Hills and along Dillon Road. Drivers in that area are urged to use alternate routes.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Who’s your baseball team?
Salton city resident Abraham Feinbloom is expected to take a plea deal in the murder case of 17 year old T’Neya Tovar. Under the plea deal obtained by the Imperial County Criminal Courthouse, Feinbloom will plead guilty to one count of torture and voluntary manslaughter. According to court records, he is also expected to assist law enforcement in finding the rest of the victim’s remains. Our @newsbyalondra will be inside the courtroom for his official sentencing Tuesday, September 29th with the very latest.
“Of you can’t find things out as a Board President… then what are they hiding?” Why is the elected board president being blocked from financial records? Drop your thoughts below👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #coachella #localnews #nbcpalmsprings