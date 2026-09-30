TSA Removes Chairs From Airport Security Checkpoints, Citing Officer Alertness

TSA officers will no longer be allowed to sit while working at airport security checkpoints under a new agency policy.

The Transportation Security Administration says it is removing chairs from checkpoints across the country to keep officers more alert while performing their duties.

The agency says officers are expected to meet fitness-for-duty requirements while working at security checkpoints.

The workers union representing TSA employees is pushing back against the change, saying employees were not consulted before the decision was made.

The union argues that chairs provide necessary physical support and basic safety for officers who spend long periods working at airport checkpoints.

The policy will affect TSA checkpoints at airports nationwide as the agency moves to eliminate seating for officers during their shifts.