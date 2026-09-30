U.S.-Led Coalition Mission in Iraq Ends as Remaining U.S. Troops Leave

Iraqi security forces held ceremonies across the country Wednesday to mark the end of the U.S.-led coalition's military mission in Iraq.

The departure marks the latest major transition in the U.S. military presence in the country, more than two decades after the United States invaded Iraq and overthrew Saddam Hussein in 2003.

U.S. forces fully withdrew from Iraq in 2011.

American troops returned in 2014 as part of an international coalition formed to fight ISIS after the militant group captured large areas of Iraq and Syria.

That mission has now concluded, with the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq leaving the country.

The U.S.-led coalition's mission focused on supporting Iraqi forces in the fight against ISIS and helping build the country's security capabilities.

Iraqi security forces will now take primary responsibility for countering remaining threats from ISIS and maintaining security.

The end of the coalition mission represents another significant milestone in the long and complicated U.S. military involvement in Iraq.